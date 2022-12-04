Junagadh, December 4: Junagadh police have cracked two mysterious deaths, which were initially suspected to have been caused by the consumption of spurious liquor, by unearthing a conspiracy hatched by a woman to kill her husband, in which the latter's friend also got killed. The police have arrested the wife of deceased Rafiq Ghoghari, her paramour and his friend in connection with the case.

District Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told mediapersons that Rafiq's wife Mehmooda was having an affair with Asif Chauhan for the past eight months. They wanted to get married, but it was not possible till Rafiq was alive. So they hatched a plan to kill Rafiq. Gujarat Shocker: Couple Die by Suicide After Jumping Before Moving Train in Rajkot.

Accordingly, they arranged cyanide with the help of Asif's friend Imran. On Monday evening, Mehmooda and her lover laced a soft drink with cyanide and put the bottle in Rafiq's auto-rickshaw. First Rafiq drank the soft drink and fell unconscious, and later his friend Bharat alias Johan also drank from the same bottle and he too fell unconscious. Both of them died later due to cyanide poisoning. Gujarat Shocker: Man Beaten With Stone, Iron Rod After He Objects to Being Photographed in Ahmedabad.

The DSP said the forensic report revealed that there was poison in the soft drink, which helped the police probe the murder angle and crack the case. All the three accused -- Mehmooda, Asif and Imran -- are in police custody now.

