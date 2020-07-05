Gurlal Singh Bhangu Is a Known Face in Youth Politics in Patiala District. If you look in Patiala district, one name that seems to be making waves in the media is Gurlal Singh Bhangu. The young man is an emerging figure in political circles who has carved his niche in social work and politics.

He started his career in politics in 2012 by being the part of the known political party of Punjab called Shiromani Akali Dal. He has served at various positions in the said political party and has proved his worth every time for the responsibility he has received from his seniors of the party high command.

He has played a pivotal role in the political scenario in the district. Be it the state election or any other election, his contribution has remained significant in the party. Managing and organizing public rallies in the various locations of Patiala for Shiromani Akali Dal and Youth Akali Dal, he has proved that he is a competent name in his party. He has served in his constituency with great passion and vigour thus proving his worth all the time.

He has maintained a good rapport with his party leaders and others to shape his good image in the media and other places. Besides being active in politics, he has remained active in the social work domain as well.

He has founded his NGO called Dharti Maa Foundation through which he has helped and supported the farmers in distress in his district. During the lockdown, he has managed to help the poor and needy people by supplying them ration and food.

He has also supported many students by donating books and fees to the ones who cannot afford education due to their poor economic conditions. With these contributions, he is an emerging youth politician in his district.