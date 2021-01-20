New Delhi, January 20: Guru Gobind Singh Ji devotees are celebrating his 354th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The auspicious day is also referred to as Prakash Utsav, Prakash Parv and Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru of Sikhism.

PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal and others bowed to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on this auspicious occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices." Guru Gobind Singh Ji Prakash Parv 2021 Images and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Prakash Utsav Photos, SMS, Quotes, Status and GIFs To Send on His 354th Birth Anniversary.

PM Modi's tweet:

I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just & inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic) pic.twitter.com/qowJX0jGnb — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Here's what Piyush Goyal tweeted:

सत्य, न्याय और धर्म के पक्ष में स्वयं का जीवन समर्पित करने वाले गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर उन्हें मेरा नमन। उनका जीवन हमारे लिये प्रेरणा का स्त्रोत है, जो हमें हमेशा मानवता की रक्षा करने, और अन्याय के विरुद्ध आवाज उठाने को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/XbHeF5eIEH — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 20, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal's tweet:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated all over India, predominantly within the Sikh community. On this day, people go to a Gurudwara, where special prayer meetings are organised for the day.

