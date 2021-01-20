Guru Gobind Singh Ji devotees are celebrating his 354th birth anniversary on Wednesday. As per NanakShahi calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti is observed on January 20. The auspicious day is also referred to as Prakash Utsav, Prakash Parv and Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru of Sikhism. Born as Gobind Rai, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on the Saptami Tithi, Shukla Paksha in 1666. This commemoration is extremely important for Sikhs across the world. People often bring in this celebration by sharing Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes, Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurab 2021 messages, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Sikhs across the world celebrate 10 Gurpurabs that celebrate the birth of all the ten Sikh Gurus who penned important lessons in Sikhism. Guru Gobind Singh was the last Sikh Guru who was celebrated as a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. He became a Sikh leader at the young age of 9 when his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was executed by Aurangzeb. He made various notable contributions to Sikhism, including finalising and enshrining Guru Granth Sahib as the primary scripture and eternal Guru for Sikhs everywhere as well as founding the Sikh warrior community - Khalsa.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the world. Since getting together as a community is at the core of all Sikh celebrations, Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurab is no different. People who are not able to get together due to the current circumstances can, however, celebrate Guru Gobind Singh 2021 with their friends and family by sharing Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes, Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurab 2021 messages, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with them.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Gurpurab With Your Loved Ones, Friends & Family and Enjoy Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Divine Love And Blessings. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of the Birthday of Sh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I Wish To Convey You All My Heartiest Wishes. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bless You and Your Family With Joy, Peace, and Happiness for Eternity; May He Inspire Us To Be a Better Human Being. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Kalgidhar Patshah Dhan Dhan Shree Gobind Singh Ji De Pavan Gurpurab Diyan Buhut Buhut Vadhiyan!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sab Parivar Nu, Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian, Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Hovan Ji.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Punjabi Greetings: SMS, Quotes & Messages To Send on Auspicious Day

All Gurpurab celebrations include early morning Prabhat Pheris where people get together and sing Gurbani, share the key teachings that the Sikh Guru contributed and prepare lavish meals for langars. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will also be celebrated with similar festivities. People are sure to make the traditional Kadha Prasad as well as delicious delicacies to serve angars across the world. Here’s hoping that this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, we all inch one step closer to living harmoniously with each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).