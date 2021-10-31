Gurugram, October 31: The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (SHSS) has announced it will perform Govardhan Puja in Sector 12, Gurugram on November 5 to oppose the Friday prayers in open areas in the city.

Outfit members will also distribute 'Annakoot Prasad' on the occasion, it announced by at a press conference here on Sunday. Sector-12 was the same location where the police arrested 30 members of Hindu outfits on October 29 for attempting to disrupt the Friday prayers. When Is Govardhan Puja 2021 in India? Know Date, Annakut Puja Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Krishna During Diwali Week.

Addressing journalists, SHSS Haryana state Presiden Mahavir Bhardwaj said that Namaz being held in public places in Gurugram should be stopped immediately.

He has also told the Chief Minister that the district administration is misleading the government by showing the list of designated Friday prayer sites without any official's signature on the list. Bhardwaj has demanded the Haryana government issue a notification banning any religious practice at public places in the state.

