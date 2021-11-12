Gurugram, November 12: In another incident of crime against women, a 21-year-old woman lost vision in both eyes and suffered critical burn injuries on her face and other body parts. The accused was held by the neighbors and was later handed over to the police. Reportedly accused is a maternal cousin of the victim, had been allegedly stalking the victim for last few days and threw acid on her on Thursday.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, Accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, 25, is a maternal cousin of the victim, allegedly threw acid on her for refusing to marry him. The accused tried to flee after throwing acid on her but was caught by the neighbors when the woman raised an alarm and sought help. The police were informed by the neighbors about the incident. The accused was handed over to the police when they arrived on the spot. Uttar Pradesh Acid Attack: 25-Year-Old Woman Suffers Severe Burn Injuries After Two Bike-Borne Throw Acid at Her; Incident Recorded on CCTV.

Police said "While interrogation, the accused claimed that he and the victim were married", a claim Victim refuted in her statement. "Accused had attacked her a few months ago as well for turning down his marriage proposal. On Wednesday, he came to my home, caught me by my hair, and threw acid on my face" She added in her statement. The victim was admitted in a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors said that she has lost vision in both eyes and has suffered serious burn injuries on the face, neck, hands, and stomach. Her condition is stable. Delhi Shocker: Spurned Lover Throws Acid at Woman For Rejecting His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

As per the reports, a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid against the accused was registered under Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station. The accused will be produced before the court on Friday.

