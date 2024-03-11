Gurugram, March 11: A 59-year-old woman died after her son, who suffers from mental illness, stabbed her and then set their flat on fire in Gurugram on Sunday night. The son, 27-year-old Atrish, has been arrested by the police. The accused has been booked for murder and arson, and his mental health will be assessed before further proceedings.

According to TV9 Bharatvarsh, the incident occurred at Vipul Greens, a luxury apartment complex in Sector 48, where the woman, Ranu Shah, lived with her husband and son. According to neighbours, Atrish had been undergoing treatment for mental illness for a long time and often had arguments and fights with his parents. Gurugram Shocker: Friends Stab 21-Year-Old Youth to Death in Fight Over Love Affair in Ravi Nagar Area.

Mentally-Ill Son Stabs Mother to Death for Calling Him 'Mad'

On Sunday night, around 11 pm, neighbours noticed smoke and flames coming out of the Shahs’ flat. They alerted the fire brigade and the police, who reached the spot and broke open the door. They found Ranu Shah lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds and severe burns. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police said that Atrish had attacked his mother with a knife after she called him “mad” during a heated exchange. He then poured petrol on the furniture and set the flat on fire. Ranu Shah’s husband was not at home when the incident happened. Gurugram Shocker: Birthday Party Turns Deadly as Farmhouse Operator Killed By Locals Over Parking Dispute, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Later Sets House on Fire

A senior police officer, Mayank Gupta, said that Atrish has been booked for murder and arson, and his mental health will be assessed before the investigation proceeds further. He said that the police are also looking into Atrish's medical history and treatment, as well as the family’s background and relationship.

“This is a tragic and shocking case. We are trying to find out the exact motive and circumstances of the crime. We will also examine the mental condition of the accused and whether he was under any medication or influence,” Gupta said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).