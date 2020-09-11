Gurugram, September 11: Gurugram Police are all set to launch a suicide prevention and counselling helpline number after a shocking spike in the number of suicides and suicide attempts in the district over the last eight months.

According to mortuary data from January 1 to August 31, 2020, as many as 240 persons committed suicide due to multiple reasons. These people were professionals, bread-winners and housewives. Others were students preparing for competitive examinations.

"We are planning to come up with a dedicated helpline to counsel people with suicidal thoughts. We are trying to rope in psychiatrists and psychologists who will provide counselling to people over phone or such people can approach the police. Besides, we will also resolve the issue through community policing," said Nitika Gahlaut, DCP (headquarter). World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sravani Kondapalli, Jiah Khan - Young Stars We Lost Too Soon.

Preeti Singh, senior Consultant Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy at Paras Hospital, Gurugram said that suicide is the extreme manifestation of a depressed mind.

"People are getting severely affected by their surroundings, their helplessness to improve their situation and how they are scared about the uncertainties of the future. The situation has been even worse in metropolitan cities like Gurugram, where a loss in job and business has been a big blow to the concerned family because the cost of living is high. As the future is uncertain, it has escalated the mental health issues in the millennium city," she said.

"Please don't feel upset or if you feel things are going out of your hands then don't hesitate to call your friends or free helpline numbers to speak with mental health counsellors or doctors," she added.

While psychologists are asking people to find comfort in things they enjoy to avoid suicidal thoughts, the increasing number of cases has also become a challenge for the police department.

"The police are trying to work in the area of mental health to prevent such incidents. We are trying to make this possible with the help of the health department and doctors from various health institutions. People should not shy away from discussing mental issues, it is a medical issue and treatment is available," the DCP said.

