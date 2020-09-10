World Suicide Prevention Day is an awareness day observed on September 10 every year, in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. It's disheartening how many lives are lost as people fail to find the right kind of support from those around, leading them to take such a drastic step. According to the suicide data collection done by the WHO, close to 800,00 people die each year, due to suicide. Most of these deaths are results of psychological, social, cultural and other risk factors inducing trauma towards a person's mental health. In 2020, the world suicide prevention day plays a significant role given that the pandemic has further pushed everyone in a downward spiral with reduced social contact. World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Facts, Myths and Figures About Suicide You Should Know!

Suicide is an unfortunate step taken by people across all strata and professions when they lose all hope and feel an immense disconnect from the world. Even celebrities undergo such pressure and we have seen far too many talented, young artists who died by suicide. While India is still finding it hard to digest, the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide, we have lost several other young talents like Sushant to the evil of suicide. Remembering the gems that were gone too soon. National Suicide Prevention Week Date, History, Theme and Significance: Know More About the Day That Helps Destigmatise & Spread Awareness about Suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sravani Kondapalli

Jiah Khan

Kushal Punjabi

Pratyusha Banerjee

Kuljeet Randhawa

The observance of World Suicide Prevention Day seeks to highlight that we can work towards helping those going through a difficult time with the right kind of mental health guidance that is free of stigma. Seeking help in these troubled times can be extremely challenging but there are several NGO's only a call away 24x7. You can seek help from Aasra by calling on +91-9820466726.

