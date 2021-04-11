Gurugram, April 11: Gurugram on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,084 Covid cases, pushing the tally to 70,141, health offcials said. The city has so far recorded 369 deaths. Meanwhile, 548 people were discharged after recovery on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 64,223.

Gurugram now has 5,549 active cases, including 5,165 in home isolation, while the remaining 384 are being treated at private, government and other healthcare facilities.

"Our aim to test maximum people, isolate and treat those who are positive and then conduct contact tracing. A number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city. We are registering more than 500 plus cases from the last few days. Maharashtra Reports Highest Ever Single-Day Spike of 63,294 New COVID-19 Cases, 349 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Mumbai Adds Over 9,989 Coronavirus Infections In A Day.

It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain the spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing rules," Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav said.

The district administration has already constituted a separate medical team which will call every patient daily and register their progress reports. If needed, the team will also visit them for medical assistance," Yadav added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).