Gurugram, December 25: In a shocking incident, three individuals were arrested on Monday for allegedly blackmailing a 15-year-old girl and extorting INR 80 lakh. The accused threatened to upload the girl's private photos on social media unless she transferred the money from her grandmother’s bank account. When the family discovered the funds had been drained, they confronted the girl and uncovered the extortion plot.

According to a report by Times Of India, The girl, a student at a private school whose father works in Delhi, was reportedly blackmailed by the accused, who threatened to leak her private photos online. The incident came to light after the grandmother confronted her granddaughter about the missing funds. According to the complaint, the accused gained access to the girl’s private photos and used them to intimidate her. Under pressure, the teenager transferred a substantial sum to their accounts over time. Police are now investigating the case, working to identify and apprehend those responsible for exploiting the young girl and her family. Gurugram Shocker: Man Strangled With Electric Wire, Body Dumped in Drain in Manesar Area; Probe Launched.

Based on the grandmother's complaint, police registered a case on December 21 under various sections of the POCSO Act and the BNS. Investigating phone records and bank transactions, they arrested Kushal (22), a private worker, Sumit Kataria (20), a college student, and Sumit Tanwar (20), an unemployed youth, all from Hayatpur and Mahendragarh. The suspects were remanded for interrogation after being produced in court. Gurugram: 5-Year-Old Mivansh Singla Drowns in Swimming Pool of BPTP Park Serene Society, Trainer Arrested; Disturbing Video of Incident Surfaces.

During questioning, the accused revealed how they learned about the large sum in the grandmother's bank account through the girl's classmate's brother. They used morphed photos of the girl to blackmail her, forcing her to transfer money starting in February 2024. The extortion came to light when one of the accused directly threatened her at a tuition class, prompting her teacher to alert her family. Upon discovering the missing funds, the family reported the matter to the police.

Investigators uncovered that the girl, fearing the circulation of her doctored photos, complied with the demands of the blackmailers until the bank account was nearly drained. Police are now focused on recovering the extorted money and identifying any additional individuals linked to the crime.

