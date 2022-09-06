Mumbai, September 6: The Gurugram police filed an FIR against a man and five of his family members for allegedly torturing his wife mentally and physically for dowry. As per reports, the woman, a doctor posted in Gurugram with the Haryana Government also alleged that she was forced into unnatural sex by her husband.

In her complaint, the woman doctor also said that her husband's parents, his two sisters, and a brother also harassed her for dowry. She also claimed that they mentally and physically harassed her for an apartment even after her family spent over Rs 2 crore for her wedding. The woman doctor married the man on May 1, 2019, in Gurugram, reports the Hindustan Times. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Youth Pours Acid Into Minor Girl’s Mouth, Slits Throat for Resisting Sexual Assault in Nellore District; Arrested.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Gurugram police registered a case against her husband and in-laws under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered on August 25 at the Woman's police station in Sector 51. The complaint also stated that the woman's husband subjected her to unnatural offence. The woman cleared the Haryana civil medical services in June 2020 to become a medical officer.

Police officials also said that the woman in her complaint claimed assault by her husband and in-laws who were constantly demanding dowry from her. The complainant also said that on two occasions, her brother-in-law made inappropriate advances toward her, however, she did not tell anyone about it due to fear and shame.

The doctor also said that she had filed a complaint with the police in June. "However, it was initially with the counselling and mediation cell. I had given the name of the husband of one of my sister-in-laws in the FIR but his name was not added as he is a senior bureaucrat in the state," the woman stated. Moradabad Shocker: Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide After Audio Clip of Rapist Bragging About Sexual Assault Goes Viral.

Tired of the constant harassment, the woman finally submitted the complaint against her husband and in-laws on the CM window and sought protection from the government. Suman Kumari, station house officer of Woman's police station said that they have served notices to both sides to appear before the police in the case. "We are carrying out our investigation in the case,” she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).