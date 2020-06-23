New Delhi, June 23: The government has decided that pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, an estimated 2,00,000 Muslims from India were planning to perform Haj. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday announced that India has decided that it will not send pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020. Naqvi added saying that the application money of over 2.3 lakh pilgrims will be returned through direct transfer.

"We have decided that Haj pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020. Application money of more than 2.3 lakh pilgrims will be returned without cancellation deductions through direct transfer", Naqvi was quoted by news agency ANI.

It must be noted that pilgrims going through the Haj Committees pay up to Rs 2,01,000, while those in the Green Category pay Rs 2.90 lakhs. According to a report by IANS, pilgrims who opt for private haj tour operators are required to pay between Rs 3.50 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs depending on Gold, Silver or Bronze category of the applications. Haj 2020 Update: How to Get 100 Percent Refund on Cancellation of Pilgrimage, Know Steps Suggested by Haj Committee of India.

Here's What Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said:

We have decided that Haj pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020. Application money of more than 2.3 lakh pilgrims will be returned without cancellation deductions through direct transfer: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/I5LdufNOhs — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

The Haj 2020 is proposed in the period between late July and early August. It is one of the five pillars of Islam which every Muslim is required to complete at least once in their lifetime if they are healthy enough and have the means to do so.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).