Haj 2020 Update: How to Get 100 Percent Refund on Cancellation of Pilgrimage, Know Steps Suggested by Haj Committee of India

Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque. (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, June 6: The Haj Committee of India, a statutory body and nodal agency for the pilgrimage in the country, has offered 100 percent refund to those pilgrims who desire to cancel their journey for 2020. There will be no deduction of any kind if a pilgrim cancels his/her Haj journey, said the circular issued by the Haj Committee of India. "Even those who do not apply for cancellation will get a full refund," Chief Executive Officer Masood Ahmed Khan told news agency PTI. No Word Yet from Saudi Govt on Haj 2020: Haj Committee CEO.

In its circular, the Haj Committee of India said there has been no communication from authorities in Saudi Arabia about the pilgrimage even as only a few weeks are left for preparatory works. "There is little chance of Haj 2020 taking place," Khan opined. Saudi Arabia Reimposes 3 PM Curfew in View of Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

How to Get Refund For Cancellation of Haj 2020:

Pilgrims who desire to cancel their Haj journey this year will have to fill up the cancellation form online. The cancellation form is available on the Haj committee's official website. Email the cancellation form to ceo.hajcommittee@nic.in along with a copy of bank passbook/cancelled cheque. Here's the direct link to download the cancellation form.

Visit the official website of Haj Committee of India - hajcommittee.gov.in.

Go to 'Haj 2020 Related Downloads'

Click on 'Cancellation Form'.

Download the cancellation form in PDF format.

You can convert the PDF file into Word file and submit details.

You can also take out a print, fill details and then make a digital copy of the cancellation form.

Send the cancellation form to email ID - ceo.hajcommittee@nic.in.

Make sure you attach a copy of bank passbook/cancelled cheque.

As per data with the Haj Committee, almost 2 lakh people go to Saudi Arabia for Haj from India. The Haj Committee of India is a statutory body under an Act of Parliament and functions as part of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.