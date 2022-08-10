Mumbai, August 10: Independence Day 2022 is just around the corner, and ahead of the big day, India Post is delivering the Tiranga for free under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The Tiranga can be purchased online through the India Post's portal ePostoffice at a price of Rs. 25. However, there would be no GST applicable on the Tiranga. Those who want to purchase the flag online can place an order via the ePostoffice portal. The national flag can also be purchased from the nearest post office. The Post Offices across the country will function on holidays to facilitate the sales and distribution of Tiranga. Tiranga DP for WhatsApp and Tricolour HD Images for Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan; Know Steps To Change Profile Picture for Indian Independence Day Celebration.

Check Tweet by India Post:

Visit your nearest Post Office to purchase Tiranga or order online at https://t.co/hQ5fSU7A1E.#IndiaPost4Tiranga #AmritMahotsav — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 9, 2022

How To Buy Tiranga via ePostoffice:

Visit the Epostoffice portal

portal Register by entering the necessary details

Once logged in, add the Tiranga to the cart

Enter address, and other details

Pay a nominal fee of Rs. 25

The India Post will deliver the Tricolour to your home.

Meanwhile, the centre has launched numerous campaigns and initiatives to mark Independence Day 2022. The idea is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

