Haryana Bans Purchases of Vehicles By Government Departments For Entire Year, Public Transport Buses, Ambulances, Fire tenders Exempted

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, April 30: The Haryana government, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday decided not to purchase new vehicles, including cars and jeeps, during the current financial year. A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar. If the need arises, vehicles will be rented or outsourced instead of outright purchase. Haryana Makes Travelling Passes Must For Gurugram, Faridabad After Anil Vij Blames Delhi For Coronavirus Spread.

The purchase of buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses such as ambulances and fire tenders will continue in the state. Haryana's revenue sources have dried up in view of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which has adversely affected all economic activities. The latest move of not buying vehicles is aimed to cut down on expenses. Haryana Authorities Asked to Register BS-4 Vehicles Sold Before April 1.

Chief Minister Khattar had recently said that Haryana was losing a whopping Rs 4,600 crore revenue. While maintaining that state's revenue sources had dried up in the wake of the present crisis situation, Khattar on Wednesday had said, "We will have to curtail our expenses and generate sources of income." Clarifying his earlier statement that new recruitment in the state will remain "frozen" for one year, he said the directive will remain applicable for universities.

The state government accorded ex-post facto approval to the proposal to purchase Gold Field Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chhainsa village in Faridabad. The Haryana dispensation will later run it as Government Medical College in larger public interest to provide adequate, accessible, quality health care services to the common man, the statement said.