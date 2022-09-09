Tanishka Yadav topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2022 examination, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. Haryana CM Manohar Lal congratulated Tanishka and her parents on a phone call and also assured them to help her in further studies. The Chief Minister posted a video of him having a phone conversation with NEET topper and her parents on Twitter.

नारनौल की बेटी तनिष्का यादव ने NEET परीक्षा में अव्वल आकर प्रदेश की दूसरी बेटियों को भी पढ़ाई में आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित किया है। इस उपलब्धि पर तनिष्का और उनके माता पिता को फ़ोन कर बधाई दी और बेटी को आगे की पढ़ाई में हर संभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिलाया। pic.twitter.com/eEvsNKzLik — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 9, 2022

