Chandigarh, January 17: In a shocking incident, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana was duped of Rs 25 Lakh by his family members, on pretext of securing a job for him in the United States of America. The victim was sent to the USA in 2019, where he was arrested and imprisoned for eight months. 'Freedom 251' Founder Mohit Goel Arrested in Noida for Swindling Dry Fruit Traders to the Tune of Rs 200 Crore.

As per reports, the victim identified as Dilbagh Singh was approached by his two relatives, Mukhtiar Singh and Macky in January 2019 and promised him a job in return of Rs 35 Lakh. After paying the initial installment of Rs 10 Lakh, Dilbagh was then taken to Delhi by the accused for medical examination, however instead of USA he was sent to Thailand, from where he was deported back to India.

He was again sent Mexico via Paris and Moscow in May that year. However, owning to documentation issues Dilbagh was reportedly arrested in Mexico and jailed for over a month, as per report by the Times of India. When the man was in jail, the accused pressurised his family members and took Rs 15 lakh from them. Online Fraud: 68-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 7 Lakh While Booking Flight Ticket on Mobile App.

After his family paid the money to the accused, Dilbagh was sent to USA by crossing the Mexico-US border but was again arrested by the state's police. The victim was sent to eight months long imprisonment, before finally being deported to India.

