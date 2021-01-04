Bengaluru, January 4: In an other instance of online fraud, an elderly man who was trying to book a flight to Thiruvananthapuram through a mobile application was duped of money worth lakhs. According to the reports, the 68-year-old Bengaluru based man was trying to book a flight on December 31 and was trying to the payment when he received the text message saying Rs 7 Lakh has been debited from his account. Bengaluru Woman Duped of Rs. 2.48 Lakh by a Man Who Befriended Her on A Matrimonial Site.

"I called the ticket booking firm’s customer care number on December 31. A person introducing himself as Deepak Kumar Sharma said he is unable to return the deducted amount due to technical problems. He asked me to provide another bank account number," said the 68-year-old, as reported by Times of India. Instagram Friend Dupes Bengaluru Resident of Rs 11 lakh on Pretext of Gifting Her Jewellery from London.

"I revealed only the last four digits of that number, yet I received several OTPs for bank transactions,” he said. It was only when he received a text message about funds being deducted from his bank account, he realised that he had been a victim of online fraud.

The Whitefield police has registered the case and launched the preliminary investidation. The police has filed the case of cheating under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

