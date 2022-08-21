Jhajjar, August 21: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three persons from the same village in Salhavaas. The trio has been booked by the cops, reported Tribune.

As per the reports, the cops received a complaint of the alleged crime on August 18. Following this, a team was formed and the investigation commenced, said police. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped by Three Youths in Arwal.

After 2 days of searching, cops nabbed the trio. The three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

