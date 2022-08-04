Patna, August 3: A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by three youths in Bihar's Arwal district on Wednesday, police said. According to her statement, the victim, who is a resident of adjoining Patna district, was on her way to attend coaching classes in Arwal city, and when she reached Saren village, three youths overpowered her, dragged her in the nearby bushes, and raped her one by one.

The accused, after committing the crime, fled the spot. The victim reached the nearby police station and filed a complaint. The case was immediately transferred to the women police station for the investigation. Gujarat Horror: Three Men Gangrape Friend's Minor Niece In Ahmedabad, Arrested.

"We immediately sent a team which managed to arrest two of the accused. The third accused is absconding now," said an officer of the women police station. "We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms sexual assault," the official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).