Chandigarh, August 1: In a tragic incident, two minor boys, aged 9 and 11 years, died after drowning in a pit filled with rainwater on Saturday in Uchani village of Karnal, as per report. The land belonged to the Maharana Partap Horticulture University. A girl accompanying the boys alerted their families about the incident, however by the time they reached the spot boys had drown. Following a complaint by a deceased's father, a case has been lodged against unnamed university officials in this regard, as per report. Maharashtra Shocker: Two Men Drown in Quarry Near Lonavala.

The deceased, identified as Jassi Sharma and Krishan Kant, were both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Agra and came to visit their relatives in Uchani village along with their families, as per report. Jassi’s father Satparkash told the Hindustan Times that girl accompanying the boys told them what had happened and by the time they reached the spot, it was too late. The clothes of the victims were lying near the pit that pointed that the duo had entered it for bathing. Himachal Pradesh: Man Drowns in Chandra Tal Lake in Spiti Valley.

Following the incident, a case had been lodged with the police under Section 304A against the unnamed university officials on the basis of Satparkash's complaint and an investigation has been launched in the matter, as per report. Baljeet Singh, Karnal sadar police in-charge, told HT that action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation.

A similar incident was reported from Odisha earlier this year. Two minor girls, aged three and two-and-a-half years, had died after drowning in a pit filled with water in Sambhalpur district in February, as per news agency PTI. The duo accidentally fell inside the pit while playing near it.

