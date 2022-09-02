Gurugram, September 2: In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man died by suicide after being humiliated at the company meeting over sexual assault accusations in Gurgaon. The man committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Gurgaon's Sector 9 on Tuesday morning. last Thursday, a colleague accused the executive of sexually harassing her.

As per the report published by the TOI, the cops recovered a suicide note from the house. "I am sorry for my wife and son for leaving them alone. Today I was humiliated with sexual harassment allegations in the meeting. "I never gave special treatment to any employee. I treated every employee equally... Whatever I am doing is due to allegations in the office. My family and relatives are not involved in this," the man wrote in his note. Gujarat Shocker: Surat Man Ends Life After Live-In Partner, Her Brother ‘Feed Him Beef’; Accused Arrested.

Following this, the wife of the deceased has accused the company and colleagues of abetment of suicide. The woman said that she received a call on Tuesday from one of her husband's colleagues saying he was about to kill himself. She then rushed to the room and found his body hanging from the fan.

On the basis of the complaint by the deceased's wife, the cops have started a probe. Reportedly, the man had joined the office about a month and a half ago. An FIR has been registered against the colleagues and the firm on charges of abetment of suicide.

