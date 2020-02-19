Haryana Shocker: Two Rape 19-Year-Old Woman Travelling With Husband, Left Phone Number With Her

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Haryana, February 19: In a shocking incident of sexual assault in the state, two men raped a 19-year-old woman who was travelling with her husband on a bus. According to an India Today report, the victim had got down from the bus to use the washroom near Karnal Toll plaza, while her husband waited outside. After committing the heinous crime, the two accused left their phone number with the woman, which helped the police to trace the culprits.

As she came out of the washroom, she found the two men to be standing outside. In the FIR filed by the victim, one of them had threatened her with a knife and then they took her to a nearby underpass and raped her. The couple were visiting their relative in Panipat. Haryana: Three Get Life-Term For Rape, Murder of Gurugram Club Dancer.

Reportedly, they got off from the bus after they received a call from a relative who wanted to give them something. The two were waiting near the toll plaza for their relative. Last year, life imprisonment was awarded to three in connection with the gangrape and murder of a bar dancer and repeatedly violating her body. The incident had occurred on February 23, 2016, at a rented accommodation in Chakkarpur village of Haryana, when the three accused -- Vipin, 20, his brother Nitiesh Kumar, 20, and their friend Monu, 24 -- raped and killed her.