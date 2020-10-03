Hathras, October 3: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh Hathras district, where a 19-year-old Dali girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, has allowed media personnel to visit the victim's village. Delegations, including of political parties, however, are not allowed to in Boolgarhi village where the Hathras victim lived. The girl died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say Uttar Pradesh Police Citing FSL Report (Watch Video).

"Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the restriction on media has been lifted. More than five media persons are now allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place," Hathras Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena told news agency ANI. "Only the media is allowed right now. When orders come in to allow delegations, we will let everybody know," he added. The district administration had earlier banned the entry of the media in Boolgarhi village. Hathras Gangrape: Were You Sleeping For Two Weeks? Priyanka Gandhi Asks Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Media Allowed to Enter Hathras Victim's Village:

Only media is allowed right now. When orders come in to allow delegations, we will let everybody know. All allegations about phones of the family members being taken away or confining them in their homes are absolutely baseless: Hathras Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena https://t.co/LE1mi6eZm8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2020

'Mobile Phones of Hathras Victim's Relatives Not Confiscated'

SDM Prem Prakash Meena rejected reports that mobile phones of relatives of the Hathras victim had been seized by the police. "All allegations about phones of the family members being taken away or confining them in their homes are absolutely baseless," the senior official said. It was reported that the victim's family members were kept under "house arrest" and their mobile phones had been taken away.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Delegation to Visit Hathras Today

A delegation of Congress MPs under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras this afternoon. to meet the grieving family of the 19-year-old woman. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi tried to go to Hathras, however, they were not allowed to pass the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and their vehicles were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway.

