Hathras, February 28: A shocking case from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has taken a dramatic turn after a newlywed bride allegedly attacked her husband on their suhagraat and later fled with valuables worth lakhs. The groom’s family has claimed that she eloped with a man described as her “relative uncle.”

Monika, a resident of Parsara village under Chandpa police station limits, married Sunil Kumar from Nai Ka Nagla in the Sadar Kotwali area on February 21. She reached her in laws’ home on February 22 amid traditional wedding celebrations. Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Groom’s Mother Slaps Bride in Viral Video After She Refuses ‘Suhagraat’, Marriage Ends in Hours.

According to the family, trouble began on the very first night. Sunil alleged that during their suhagraat, his bride attacked him with a knife and warned him to stay away. Frightened, he reportedly slept separately and informed his family the next morning. Despite efforts to resolve the matter through discussions, tensions remained. Buxar Shocker: Bride Critically Injured After Ex-Lover Shoots Her During Jaimala Ceremony In Bihar's Chaus.

The situation escalated on February 25 evening when Monika allegedly prepared dinner for the entire household. Soon after eating, family members reportedly fell unconscious. By the time they woke up the next morning, the bride was missing.

The family has alleged that she fled with gold jewellery worth around INR 10 lakh, silver ornaments valued at approximately INR 4 to 5 lakh and INR 18,000 in cash. They further claimed that she escaped with her “relative uncle” Sugriv to start a new life.

Police have been informed and an investigation is underway to verify the allegations and establish the exact relationship between the accused individuals. The sensational case has left the local community stunned.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

