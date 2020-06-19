Delhi, June 19: Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday wrote to Special Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary (Health) of states and Chief Secretary of Delhi over the "strict implementation of the guidelines on home isolation at the field level". He said that home quarantine could lead to spread of COVID-19 within the family members and neighbours, particularly in dense urban agglomerations, and hence guidelines should be followed. Catch Breaking News and All Updates Related to COVID-19 Pandemic Here.

"All such cases of home isolation shall be monitored by teams of well-oriented doctors on a regular basis, their discharge should follow the required shall be reported as per norms. It is again reiterated that in urban congested settlements, excising the option of home isolation may result in patient spreading the infection to family members and to the neighbourhood," the letter said.

The letter added the home isolation should be strictly implemented at the field level. "The treating doctor has to satisfy himself that the patient opting for home isolation should be allowed is based on the medical assessment and assessment of his residential accommodation," it added.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 cases in India has risen in 3,80,532. Of these, 1,63,248 are active cases, while 2,04,711 have been cured or discharged from hospitals. Till now, 12,573 people have also died due to the illness.

