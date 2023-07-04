Rajkot, July 4: In a distressing development, two young students died due to sudden cardiac arrest in separate incidents in Gujarat's Saurashtra region. The first incident occurred at SGVP Gurukul in Ribda village, located on the outskirts of Rajkot city.

Devansh Bhayani, a 15-year-old student, collapsed on the stage while preparing for a performance as part of Guru Purnima celebrations on Monday. Bhayani, who was supposed to anchor the programme, fell ill during rehearsals and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. A video of the incident surfaced on social media where Bhayani was struggling to reach the podium before collapsing on stage. Dog Suffocates to Death After Being Left Locked Inside Car by Tourists Visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral.

According to the post-mortem report, Bhayani was suffering from a heart abnormality known as hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOTC). This condition causes the walls of the heart to thicken, obstructing blood flow. The doctor from Rajkot civil hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, stated that the heart-related abnormality may have gone undiagnosed. Folk Singer Saichand Dies: Telangana Movement Hero Passes Away, Video Shows Moments When He Was Rushed to Hospital After Heart Attack.

In another incident, a girl from class 10, Tanisha Gandhi, died of a heart attack at her school in Navsari. During recess, while climbing the stairs with her friends, she suddenly experienced breathlessness and profuse sweating. The school authorities promptly rushed her to a nearest private hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).