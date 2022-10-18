Days after the Election Commission announced the dates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress party on 18 October released the first list of 46 candidates for the November 12 elections. The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Over 51% Say BJP Will Win Himachal Polls Again, Says ABP News-CVoter Survey

Check First List of Congress Candidates:

Congress releases the first list of 46 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are to be held on November 12th. pic.twitter.com/O6ssJYyiEV — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

