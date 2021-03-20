Bhubaneswar, March 20: Amid the rise in cases of coronavirus in the state, the Odisha government as banned the celebration of Holi in public places in order to curtail the spread of the virus. The Special Relief Commissioner of the state, P K Jena issued an order saying, "Holi on March 28 and March 29 and related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state."Holi 2021: Northern Railway Announces 18 Pairs of New Special Trains During the Festival.

The order added that people can celebrate the festival within their houses along with their family members, but such celebrations are prohibited in public places even on road. However, the rituals in temple will be undertaken as usual while following proper COVID-19 guidelines. It added that as per the situation in local areas, the municipal commissioners and collectors may impose appropriate restrictions on the entry and celebrations at the religious places. Holi 2021 Dates, History and Significance: When Is Choti Holi, Holika Dahan & Braj Holi? Know Puja Time, Shubh Muhrat, Rituals & Celebrations for the Festival of Colours.

Certain restriction on the 'Dolayatra' has also been imposed. "The sacred festival of ‘Dolayatra’ and ‘Holi’ are approaching and people usually congregate and get in touch with each other to celebrate the festivals and play colours during which use of face masks and physical distancing norms are not able to be adhered to and such congregations have a potentiality to cause spread of the virus,” the order by SRC read.

Odisha on Friday reported more than 100 cases after a gap of over 40 days. The state reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and 66 recoveries. The total coronavirus caseload in Odisha currently stands at 3,38,599 with 3,35,923 recoveries. At present, the state has 705 active cases.

