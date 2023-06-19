Mumbai, June 19: Three districts in Tamil Nadu have declared Monday a holiday for all schools due to the expected heavy rain. According to Tiruvallur District Collector, all schools in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts would be closed today.

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department has projected that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh would see heavy rain on June 18 and 19. Chennai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Tamil Nadu Capital, Causes Waterlogging; Holiday Declared in Schools in Four Districts.

It is expected to rain with thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days. From June 18 to June 21, there might be a few isolated strong rainstorms across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Between June 10 and June 21, South Karnataka and Rayalaseema will see torrential rainfall.

Meanwhile, several state governments in the Northern India have declared or extended school holidays due to severe heatwave conditions.

Here Are Several States That Announced School Holidays Due Heatwave Conditions

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government declared on Wednesday that the summer holiday for schoolchildren will now stretch until June 26 due to the scorching weather. On June 16, schools in Chhattisgarh are expected to resume.

Bihar

Schools in Patna are closed till June 18: Due to the high heat, the Patna administration has ordered that all district schools remain closed until June 18. All Patna governmental and private schools, including pre-kindergarten programmes and Anganwari centres, are required to postpone classes till June 18.

Uttar Pradesh

The government of Uttar Pradesh has prolonged the summer holiday in schools to June 26 due to the heat wave. The schools were initially supposed to open on June 15. Heatwave in Maharashtra: Scorcher of May Makes State Sweat; 40 Degrees Celsius Plus in 26 Districts in Past Two-Three Days.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday issued an order requiring all state schools (up to Class 8) to remain closed till June 17 and June 15 for Classes 9–12 due to the continuing heat wave.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).