Kolkata, May 29: In a chilling reminder of the Tangra incident earlier this year, a man allegedly killed his wife and teenage daughter before dying by suicide in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Bablu Ghosh (62), his wife Pratima (46), and daughter Paushali (13).

Their bodies were recovered around 2 am (Thursday) from their residence in Garedhar area of Kolupukur in Chandannagar by police. According to initial investigations, Bablu Ghosh — overwhelmed by crippling debt — took the drastic step after failing to repay substantial loans taken from several people. West Bengal Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Murdered in Scuffle During Holi Celebrations in North 24 Parganas District.

"He had previously worked in a tin box factory, later drove a Toto, and eventually opened a small shop at home. At some point, he began operating as a bookie and borrowed large sums of money," a senior police officer said. "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Imambara District Hospital," the officer said. West Bengal Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped and Murdered in Basanti, 2 Arrested After Naked Body Recovered From Field.

This incident has drawn comparisons with February's Tangra case in Kolkata, where three family members were found dead inside their home, and three others were injured in a subsequent car crash. A suicide pact was suspected in that case as well, triggered by financial ruin related to their tannery business.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.