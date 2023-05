Hyderabad, May 4: A man was murdered in broad daylight near Telangana High Court here on Thursday. An unidentified man attacked the victim with a knife near Gate Number 6 of the High Court building.

The assailant stabbed the victim on the road, sending panic among passersby. The deceased, said to be a worker in the Sulabh complex, died on the spot. The assailant escaped after committing the crime. Hyderabad Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered, Family Suspect Human Sacrifice; Transgender Among Five Arrested.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed in and shifted the body for autopsy. Police registered a case and took up investigation. Hyderabad Horror: Man Stabs Estranged Wife to Death in Front of Daughter in Nallagandla.

A dispute over payment of Rs 10,000 between the accused and the victim is suspected to have led to the murder. Further details were awaited.

