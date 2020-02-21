Hyderabad Security Guard Mercilessly Attacks Dog Leaving It With Critical Head Injuries

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter/PETA INdia)

Hyderabad, February 21: In a shocking case of cruelty against animals, a security guard mercilessly thrashed a dog after he claimed that the canine tried to attack him. According to a Times of India report, the dog received severe head injuries and is currently in a critical condition. The incident was brought to the light after local residents informed police and animal rights activist about the incident.

The dog became unconscious after the watchman hit him on the head. The dog has been kept under observation at a private clinic. Police after completing the probe would take the accused in the custody soon. In 2018, a similar incident took place, where four puppies were burnt alive in a garbage dump in Hyderabad by some unidentified people. At least three puppies lost their life due to severe burns and suffocation. Puppies Burnt Alive in Hyderabad; Four Dies, One Battles for Life.

Earlier in a similar incident from October, more than 100 stray dogs were found poisoned in Hyderabad's Ghatkesar town and their bodies were disposed of secretly. The crime came to light when an animal activist filed a complaint to the circle officer.