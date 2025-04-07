Hyderabad, April 7: A pregnant woman was severely injured after her husband hit her with a stone in Hyderabad. The shocking incident occurred under the limits of the Gachibowli Police Station of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on the night of April 1 but came to light on Monday. The accused attacked his wife in front of a hospital after she was discharged. The gruesome attack was captured on a CCTV camera.

After an argument between the man and his wife, he picked up a big stone and hit her repeatedly on her head. Believing her to be dead, the accused fled the scene. Passersby noticed the woman lying injured on the road and informed the police. She was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). She slipped into a coma due to critical head injuries. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life, Mother Accuses Wife of Harassment.

According to police, Mohammed Basrat had a love marriage with one Shabana Parveen of Kolkata in October 2024. The couple was living in Adityanagar in Hafeezpet. Basrat, an interior designer, had migrated to Hyderabad from Vikarabad for livelihood and was staying in Adityanagar, where he came into contact with Shabana.

Disturbing Video Surfaces (Trigger Warning)

A pregnant woman was severely injured after her husband hit her with a stone in Hyderabad. The shocking incident occurred under the limits of the Gachibowli Police Station of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on the night of April 1 but came to light on Monday. pic.twitter.com/gVFi054ic6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 7, 2025

Praveen was admitted to a private hospital on March 29 after she complained of vomiting. She was two months pregnant. After her condition improved, she was discharged from the hospital on the night of April 1. After they came out of the hospital, they fought over some issue. Basrat was seen kicking Shabana, and after she collapsed on the ground, he picked up a boulder and hit her repeatedly. Hyderabad: Woman Jumps From Moving Train To Escape From Rape Bid, Sustain Injuries.

Believing her to be dead, Basrat fled the scene on his motorbike. Alerted by the passersby, the police shifted her to the hospital. The woman remained in critical condition. The Gachibowli Police registered a case and took up the investigation. Basrat has been arrested and was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. Police said they were conducting further investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).