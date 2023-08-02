Warangal, August 2: In a tragic incident in the Amberpet area of Hyderabad, Telangana, a 23-year-old woman allegedly killed her father by slitting his throat. The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday following a heated argument between the woman and her father. Reports suggest that her late-night arrival home triggered the argument, and her father had admonished her about it. The disturbing occurrence unfolded within the confines of their home in Tulsiram Nagar, where the accused woman, Nitika, resided with her father, Jagdish, and her mother, Satyamma.

It has been reported that Jagdish had a habit of drinking regularly, which unfortunately led to recurring conflicts between him and his daughter. According to the reports, Jagdish was under the influence of alcohol when he scolded Nitika, sparking a heated argument between them. The situation escalated, and in the heat of the moment, Nitika grabbed a sharp object and inflicted a fatal injury to her father's neck. Following this, Jagdish was rushed to Osmania Hospital for medical attention, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Son Kills Father With Sharp Weapon in Greed of Property in Rae Bareli, Arrested.

Following the incident, Nitika, employed as a salesperson at a store in Hyderabad, was arrested by the authorities and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and the authorities are actively investigating the incident. Karnataka Horror: Man Murders Father, Conceals Body in Gunny Bag, Buries it Near Highway in Raichur.

In another shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman in Tilda-Newra of Raipur district in Chhattisgarh allegedly killed her father after being fed up of sexual harassment meted out by him. Kalpana Bharti, a resident of Biladi village, allegedly assaulted father Hublal (55) with a wooden stick, resulting in his death in June this year.

