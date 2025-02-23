A shocking murder unfolded in broad daylight in Kushaiguda, Hyderabad, when a 25-year-old man, Saikumar, brutally stabbed his father, Arelli Mogili, 15 times over a property dispute. The horrific attack, which took place on Friday afternoon near the ECIL bus terminal, was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media. As per reports, Saikumar followed his father on the day of the incident from Lalapeta and launched the fatal attack as Mogili got off the bus. Bystanders rushed the victim to a hospital, but he was declared dead during treatment. The viral video helped police swiftly identify and arrest Saikumar. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the shocking crime. Hyderabad Murder Case: Ex-Serviceman Gurumurthy Who Killed Wife, Chopped, Boiled and Burnt Body Pieces Arrested.

Man Kills Father in Broad Daylight Over Property Dispute in Hyderabad (Viewer Discretion Required)

Shocking incident in a #Telangana #Hyderabad: a 25-year-old youth killed his father brutally in broad daylight over alleged property disputes in #Kushaiguda of #Medchal-#Malkajgiri district on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VYIAAN1vZj — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 22, 2025

