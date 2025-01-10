Hyderabad, January 10: A heartbreaking incident unfolded on Thursday as Koti Satyalavanya, a 32-year-old assistant manager at a public sector bank, was found dead in her apartment in the city. Employed at the Bachupally branch, preliminary reports indicate that excessive work pressure may have driven her to take the extreme step.

According to the police, Koti Satyalavanya followed her usual routine on Thursday and reported to work at the bank. However, in the afternoon, she returned to her apartment in Harithavanam Colony, Bachupally. It was there that she allegedly attempted suicide. Her family members discovered her in a critical condition and rushed her to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival. ‘No Sleep for 45 Days’: Bajaj Finance Employee Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, Alleges Salary Deductions and Excessive Work Pressure in Suicide Note.

Koti Satyalavanya’s uncle, ARSV Prasad, informed the police that she had frequently spoken to him about the mounting pressure at her workplace. Acting on his complaint, the Bachupally police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter, according to an official statement. Suicide Over Work Pressure in Telangana: SBI Bank Manager Ends Life by Consuming Pesticides Allegedly Due to Pressure of Work.

In a similar incident, a 42-year-old Bajaj Finance employee in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi allegedly died by suicide due to severe work pressure and threats from his superiors. The man, who held the position of area manager, was discovered dead at his residence on Monday morning, September 30, by his house help.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

