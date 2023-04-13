Hyderabad, April 13: In a tragic incident, three youngsters died of electrocution while trying to save each other in Paramount Colony in the Sheikhpet area in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Thursday. Seven-year-old Dies Due to Electrocution at Govt School Premises in UP's Mainpuri.

The incident occurred when they were trying to fix a broken water pump motor at their residence. According to police, two brothers and their friend died of electrocution.

As the water pump motor had broken down in his house and an electrician called to attend it had left midway, Mohammed Anas (19) got into the sump to fix the motor. He did not notice a live wire which had snapped and fallen into the water. He suffered electrocution after touching the water. His brother Mohammed Rizwan (18) tried to save him but he too was electrocuted.

Their neighbour Mohammed Abdul Razzaq (18) rushed to rescue the duo but he too died of electrocution. The incident sent shock waves in the two families during the holy month of Ramzan. Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Banjara Hills police registered a case and took up investigation.

