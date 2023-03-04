Hyderabad, March 4: The supply of drinking water will be affected in several areas of Hyderabad from 6 am on March 8 to 12 midnight on March 10 due to the repair and maintenance work at several reservoirs. The authorities have warned that there will be disruptions in the supply of drinking water for more than 66 hours in the city.

The authorities have divided the areas into two parts -areas which will witness complete disruption and areas which will witness partial disruption. Hyderabad: 1,400 Defibrillators To Be Installed in Public Places Amid Heart Attack Cases On Rise.

Areas Where Water Supply Will See Complete Disruption

Areas having no water supply during this period, are Shapur reservoir commanding area, Chintal reservoir commanding area, Jeedimetla/Vani Chemicals, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram reservoir commanding areas, Defence Colony reservoir commanding area, Nagaram/Dammaiguda, Keesara, Ring Main-III online supplies, Kompally, Gondlapochampally areas, Kondapaka (Jangaon, Siddipet), Pragnapur (Gajwel), Alair (Bhongir), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shameerpet), Part of Cantonment Area, MES and Turkapally Biotech Park and parts of Kapra municipality. Tamil Nadu: Chennai Police To Install 200 More ANPR Cameras To Curb Traffic Violations.

Areas Where Water Supply Will See Partial Disruption

Areas which will face partial disruption of water supply are Borabanda reservoir commanding area, Venkatagiri reservoir commanding area, Banjara Hills reservoir commanding area, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, KPHB, Malaysian Township reservoir commanding area, Lingampally to Kondapur, Gopalnagar, Mayurnagar reservoirs commanding area, parts of Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally.

The authorities have urged residents of the affected areas to use water judiciously.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).