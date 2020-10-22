New Delhi, October 22: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will start accepting online applications for CRP-X clerk recruitment exam 2020-21 from tomorrow onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for IBPS clerk recruitment 2020-21 at ibps.in. The last date for applying is November 6. Through the recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 2557 vacancies for the clerk's post. Tata Consultancy Services Opens National Qualifier Test to Corporates For Fresher Recruitment Programmes.

A notification has been issued by IBPS which stated the online application window for CRP-X Clerk recruitment exam is being reopened for the candidates who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by November 6 and those who could not apply from September 2 to 23. IBPS has also released a revised schedule for IBPS clerk recruitment exam 2020-21, according to which, Preliminary Exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 12, 2020, and Main Exam on January 24. 2021. Rajasthan Government to Appoint 1,500 CHOs More, Raising Total Recruitment to 7,810.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam 2020-21: Revised Schedule

Event Date Start of Online Application along with Edit Window September 2, 2020 Last date to fill IBPS Clerk 2020 application form September 23, 2020 Re-opening of IBPS Clerk 2020 application form October 23, 2020 Revised Last date for applying online November 6, 2020 The download of Pre Exam Training Call Letter November 17, 2020 IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims Admit Card November 18, 2020 Online Preliminary Exam December 5, 12 and 13 IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Result December 31, 2020 The download of IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card January 12, 2021 Online Main Exam January 24, 2021

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam 2020-21: Revised Eligibility Criteria

Under the revised eligibility criteria, candidates who completed have completed their graduation or would complete their graduation by November 6, 2020, are eligible to apply for IBPS clerk recruitment exam 2020-21. Earlier, those who had completed graduation till September 22, 2020, were eligible to apply. The eligibility criteria has been revised as final year degree exams were delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Candidates who will clear IBPS clerk recruitment exam 2020-21 will get the post of clerk in various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

