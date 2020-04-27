ICMR Clarifies Cost of COVID-19 Test Kits After Congress Leader Udit Raj Questions 'Inflated Price'

Rapid Testing Kits For COVID-19 (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 27: Indian National Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday tweeted a screenshot claiming that the government acquired coronavirus testing kits at an inflated price. The tweet said that Central government granted tender for COVID-19 kits to a Gujarat-based company at a price of Rs 4,500 per kit, which the other 17 companies offered at a price of Rs 500. "This is being circulated on social media. It is difficult to ascertain the truth," Raj tweeted. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Reacting to the development, Indan Council of Medical Research (ICMR) clarified the rates of testing kits. "This is Fake News. Price range approved by ICMR is ₹740-1150 for RT-PCR and ₹528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at ₹4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR or Ms Anu Nagar, JS Health Research(011-23736222)," ICMR tweeted. COVID-19 Test Kits Should Be Made Available Urgently at Lowest Possible Price: Delhi High Court.

ICMR Reacts to Udit Raj's Tweet:

This is Fake News. Price range approved by ICMR is ₹740-1150 for RT-PCR and ₹528-795 for Rapid Test. No test has been procured at ₹4500. Any Indian company wanting to supply at lower rates is welcome to contact ICMR or Ms Anu Nagar, JS Health Research(011-23736222). — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 27, 2020

Delhi High Court recently said that coronavirus testing kits should be made available urgently at the lowest price. Justice Najmi Waziri issued direction to three private firms which had entered an agreement to import ten lakh testing kits from China and distribute them in India at cost of Rs 600 each.

“The lis (litigation) between the parties (the three companies) should give way to the larger public good. In view of the above, the kits/tests should be sold at a price, not beyond ₹400 each,” the court said.