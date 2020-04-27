United States of America (USA) recorded 1,330 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency.

Mumbai, April 27: In one of the biggest news of today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with chief ministers on Monday to review the nationwide lockdown situation and steps required to further contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 26,917 in the country on Sunday. The death toll also jumped to 826 after 47 people lost their lives since Saturday evening. A nursing staff, who was deputed at Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of Delhi AIIMS, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her two kids have also contracted the infection. However, her husband is tested negative, the Delhi AIIMS officials confirmed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday thanked the people of the state not to opt for celebrations for the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya amid the coronavirus spread. Apart from this, the state CM also appealed to the people --belonging to the Muslim community -- to pray at home during Ramzan.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said, "After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine."

