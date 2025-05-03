Today, May 3, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out maiden flight trials of the Stratospheric Airship Platform. The flight trials of the Stratospheric Airship Platform were conducted at the Sheopur Trial site in Madhya Pradesh. Developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra, the Stratospheric Airship Platform was launched carrying an instrumental payload to an altitude of around 17 km. DRDO said that the data from onboard sensors that were received would be utilised for the development of high-quality fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship flights. "Trial team recovered the system for further investigation. The total duration of the flight was about 62 minutes," the defence ministry said. DRDO Conducts Long Duration Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor Ground Testing.

DRDO Conducts Maiden Flight-Trials of Stratospheric Airship Platform

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out maiden flight-trials of Stratospheric Airship Platform from Sheopur Trial site in Madhya Pradesh today. Developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra, the airship was… pic.twitter.com/fVCSruib4W — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

