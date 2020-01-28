India Summons Pakistan Diplomat Over Abduction of Hindu Girl in Sindh Province

India, Pakistan flags (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 28: India on Tuesday summoned senior Pakistan High Commission official to lodge a protest against the abduction of a Hindu girl from her wedding in Pakistan’s Sindh province. The girl was abducted on January 25. India asked Pakistan to investigate the matter and take strict actions against the culprits. The Indian government said that the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan should ensure security and safety of minorities. Sonia Gandhi Condemns Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, Asks Government to 'Take up Issue With Pakistan Immediately'

An official source said, “India summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and made a strong demarche against the abduction of a girl from Hindu minority from her marriage ceremony on January 25, with the help of local police in Hala city of Sindh province.” India also issued a demarche regarding the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar, Sindh province, on January 26. Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Attacked in Pakistan: Muslim Delegation Meets Sikhs at Shrine, Condemns Mob Attack.

According to media reports, the girl was converted and married to a Muslim man. It was the third instance of Hindu girls being targeted this month. Earlier, a 15-year-old from Sindh who was kidnapped on January 15 and converted to Islam, reported The Times of India. Ravi Dawani, general secretary of the All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat also told the media house that they are still to verify whether the woman got married to the Muslim Man against her wishes.

Earlier this month, some miscreants in Pakistan had vandalised Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of the first guru of Sikhs. According to reports, scores of protesters surrounded the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib while Sikh devotees were stuck inside the shrine. The mob raised communal and hateful slogans against the Sikh community. Videos of stone-pelting on the holy shrine were also surfaced.