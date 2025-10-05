New Delhi, October 5: Air India flight AI117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Birmingham on Saturday after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed during its final approach. The airline confirmed that all electrical and hydraulic systems were functioning normally. The flight took off from Amritsar on October 4. According to an Air India spokesperson, the flight landed safely at Birmingham, and no passengers or crew were injured. The aircraft has been grounded for further inspections.

The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and the return flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India is making alternative arrangements to accommodate passengers affected by the incident. Air India Flight AI117 From Amritsar to Birmingham Lands Safely After Ram Air Turbine Deployment, AI114 Cancelled.

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled, and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests," an Air India spokesperson said.

The Ram Air Turbine is a small, fold-out windmill-like device that deploys in emergencies when the plane loses main electrical or hydraulic power. It generates emergency power to maintain control of key flight systems, including basic flight instruments and hydraulic pressure for control surfaces.

Meanwhile, India's domestic aviation sector continued to expand in 2025, though passenger traffic in August showed a slight dip compared to July. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report, airlines carried 1107.26 lakh passengers between January and August 2025, up 4.99% year-on-year from 1054.66 lakh in the same period last year. However, August traffic decreased by 1.40% month-over-month.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2025 were 1107.26 lakhs as against 1054.66 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 4.99 % and a monthly growth of -1.40 %," the DGCA said in its monthly traffic report for August.

According to the DGCA, IndiGo carried 83.14 lakh passengers in August, accounting for a 64.2% market share, slightly down from 65.2% in July. Despite the dip, the airline has consistently held more than 63% of the market every month this year, peaking at 65.2% in January and July.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)