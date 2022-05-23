Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: A man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place at Baiganwadi area of Govandi, Mumbai where the 34-year-old man was killed by his 32-year-old wife and her lover.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, Escaped From Correctional Home To See Her Daughter, Raped Twice Promising Lift in Mandor; 2 Held.

Shivaji Nagar Police arrested both the woman and her lover. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)