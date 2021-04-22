New Delhi, April 22: India on Thursday reported a record high of 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, making it the world’s highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic began. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, India's overall tally crossed 1.59 crore, according to the health ministry's data released on Thursday. The country reported 2,104 deaths during the same time, pushing the death toll in the country to 1,84,657.

The total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 stands at 1,34,54,880 while there are as many as 22,91,428 active coronavirus cases in the country as of April 22. It has been a week since India reported over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis since April 15. On Wednesday, India witnessed a high of 2,95,041 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1.56 crore. Triple Mutation Coronavirus Variant Detected In India As Second COVID-19 Wave Batters The Country.

According to details available, India has been witnessing over 2 lakh cases daily cases since the past week. India reported 2,59,170 cases on April 20, 2,73,510 on April 19, 2,61,500 on April 18, 2,34,692 on April 17, 2,17,353 on April 16 and 2,00,739 on April 15. In India, Maharashtra continued to be the worst COVID-19 affected state with 67,468 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 40,27,827 till date. The state witnessed a new record figure of COVID-19 deaths as the fatalities jumped from the previous peak of 519 (April 20) to a new high of 568 on Wednesday, taking the state's overall death toll to 61,911, the worst in the country.

As of April 22, the US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,862,076 and 569,407, respectively, The US is then followed by India, Brazil (14,122,795), France (5,436,229), Russia (4,673,699), Turkey (4,446,591), the UK (4,411,068), Italy (3,904,899) among others.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus tally across the world topped 143.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.05 million. In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 143,503,705 and 3,055,760, respectively.

