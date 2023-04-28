Deutsche Bank recorded its best profit in a decade as the bank recorded its 11th consecutive quarter of profit but signalled there would be more job cuts as it continues its restructuring efforts. The bank announced plans to accelerate its strategy, including attempts to cut costs by €500m over the next few years. This will include 800 job cuts in a range of non-client facing senior roles globally. Vice Layoffs: Media Company Cancels Flagship ‘Vice News Tonight’, Expected To Cut Over 100 Jobs.

Deutsche Bank Layoffs

Deutsche Bank to cut 800 jobs after strong first quarter https://t.co/C5hf9hYoQX pic.twitter.com/Idv4jqNrRR — Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2023

