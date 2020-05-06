Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases Cross 10,000-Mark, Death Toll Goes Up to 412

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 6: Mumbai on Wednesday, May 6, reported 769 new novel coronavirus cases and 25 deaths, taking city toll cross over 10,000. The total cases in Mumbai have reached 10,527, according to details shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total cases also include 2287 recovered or discharged individuals, while 412 people have died so far. Maharashtra, Worst-Affected in India, Sees COVID-19 Tally Surge to 16,758 With 1,233 New Cases and 34 Deaths Today.

A total of 443 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the financial capital. Taking cognizance of these figures, the Maharashtra government decided to close all non-essential shops, including liquor shops, in Mumbai. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

Soon, Mahalaxmi Racecourse will have a 300-bed isolation centre in its parking facility. The Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium, MMRDA grounds in Bandra and few other places will also be made available for coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra surged to 16,758 as the state recorded 1,233 new cases and 34 more deaths today, according to the state health department. The overall deaths accelerated to 651, making it the worst-affected state in India.